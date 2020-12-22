Analysts Allotted “an In-line” Rating to Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) stock

Evercore ISI rated the Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) stock “an In-line” and gave the ‎company’s common stock a price target of $22. Evercore ISI’s estimates were contained in a research ‎note released on Thursday, December 17, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such ‎reports regarding the OXY shares. According to Wells Fargo, the stock is “an Equal weight,” and set its ‎price target at $20. Wells Fargo published their figures in a research note released to investors on ‎Tuesday, December 15, 2020. These scores were published in a research note the firm released on ‎Monday, December 07, 2020.

Wall Street analysts tracking the Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) stock on daily basis. ‎Out of 24 analysts, 4 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 16 ‎recommended that OXY is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the 4 recommended SELL. If we ‎look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 3.10.‎

Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a market valuation of $16.85 billion and last released its earnings ‎reports on 11/09/2020, for the quarterly period ended on Sep 2020. The company’s revenue for the ‎quarter stood at $4.02 billion. OXY Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as -$0.84 for the ‎quarter, which miss consensus estimates by analysts of -$0.72 by -$0.12, surprisingly -16.70% lower.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) share prices have decreased by -8.87% over the ‎past week, but are up 57.67% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s ‎price has gone over -11.72% over the last 6 months but is down -57.61% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Occidental ‎Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) shares are trading at a price close to -19.31% lower than its 90-day ‎high. On the other hand, the stock is +105.05% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, ‎OXY’s current price is -63.28% away from 52-week high. The price is 105.05% above from its 52-week ‎low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that Occidental Petroleum Corporation has an ROE of -90.10%. An analysis will ‎help understand that the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating ‎profits. The term Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to ‎overall assets. The company under our focus has a current ROA of -16.30%. If a business manages its ‎assets well, then the ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that ‎business is shown to be poor managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that Occidental ‎Petroleum Corporation has a Return on Investment (ROI) of -1.10%. When profits exceed costs, then ‎the ROI percentage will be positive, and analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, ‎if the percentage index is negative, then the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 5.22%, and ‎‎7.42% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 1.25, with the beta ‎factor poised at 2.40. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: ‎OXY) dropped by -$1.05 during Monday’s regular trading session to climb to $17.47. The company had a ‎daily trading volume of 29.44 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about ‎‎27.42M shares.

‎