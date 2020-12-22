Analysts Allotted “a Neutral” Rating to NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO) stock

Goldman rated the NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) stock “a Neutral” and gave the company’s common stock a ‎price target of $59. Goldman’s estimates were contained in a research note released on Tuesday, ‎December 01, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such reports regarding the NIO ‎shares. According to BofA Securities, the stock is “a Buy,” and set its price target at $54.70. BofA ‎Securities published their figures in a research note released to investors on Friday, November 27, ‎‎2020. Other experts at HSBC Securities have the stock’s price target at $30 price; with their rating of the ‎stock is “a Hold.” These scores were published in a research note the firm released on Friday, October ‎‎30, 2020.

Wall Street analysts tracking the NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) stock on daily basis. Out of 15 analysts, 9 ‎deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 4 recommended that NIO is a ‎HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the 2 recommended SELL. If we look at the broader picture, ‎the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 2.30.‎

NIO Limited has a market valuation of $75.31 billion and last released its earnings reports on ‎‎11/17/2020, for the quarterly period ended on Sep 2020. The company’s revenue for the quarter ‎stood at $654.18 billion. NIO Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as -$0.13 for the ‎quarter, which beat consensus estimates by analysts of -$0.17 by $0.04, surprisingly 23.50% higher.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) share prices have increased by 19.45% over the past week, but are up ‎‎154.55% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has tanked ‎‎577.04% over the last 6 months but is up 1117.66% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded NIO ‎Limited (NYSE: NIO) shares are trading at a price close to -14.42% lower than its 90-day high. On the ‎other hand, the stock is +192.24% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, NIO’s current ‎price is -14.42% away from 52-week high. The price is 2219.91% above from its 52-week low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that NIO Limited has an ROE of 231.30%. An analysis will help understand that the ‎lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating profits. The term Return on ‎Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to overall assets. The company ‎under our focus has a current ROA of -32.10%. If a business manages its assets well, then the ROA will ‎be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that business is shown to be poor ‎managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that NIO Limited has a Return on Investment ‎‎(ROI) of -505.80%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI percentage will be positive, and analysts ‎will rate such business as having a net gain. However, if the percentage index is negative, then the ‎company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 6.19%, and ‎‎9.05% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 4.24. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) gained by $2.23 ‎during Monday’s regular trading session to climb to $48.95. The company had a daily trading volume of ‎‎131.87 million shares, lower than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 170.00M shares.

‎