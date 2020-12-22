American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) stock Went Down -3.59% in Last Week‎

Deutsche Bank rated the American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) stock “a Hold” and gave the ‎company’s common stock a price target of $20. Deutsche Bank’s estimates were contained in a ‎research note released on Friday, December 11, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street have ‎posted such reports regarding the AAL shares. According to Raymond James, the stock is “an ‎Underperform”. Raymond James published their figures in a research note released to investors ‎on Monday, November 30, 2020. These scores were published in a research note the firm released on ‎Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

Wall Street analysts tracking the American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) stock on daily basis. Out ‎of 22 analysts, 3 deeming the stock a Buy and 1 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 6 ‎recommended that AAL is a HOLD, while 1 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the 11 recommended SELL. If ‎we look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 3.50.‎

American Airlines Group Inc. has a market valuation of $9.91 billion and last released its earnings ‎reports on 10/22/2020, for the quarterly period ended on Sep 2020. The company’s revenue for the ‎quarter stood at $3.17 billion. AAL Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as -$5.54 for the ‎quarter, which beat consensus estimates by analysts of -$5.88 by $0.34, surprisingly 5.80% higher.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) share prices have decreased by -3.59% over the ‎past week, but are up 30.47% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s ‎price has tanked 15.00% over the last 6 months but is down -43.86% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded American ‎Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) shares are trading at a price close to -13.58% lower than its 90-day ‎high. On the other hand, the stock is +51.46% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, ‎AAL’s current price is -47.69% away from 52-week high. The price is 95.15% above from its 52-week ‎low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that American Airlines Group Inc. has an ROE of 219.80%. An analysis will help ‎understand that the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating ‎profits. The term Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to ‎overall assets. The company under our focus has a current ROA of -10.20%. If a business manages its ‎assets well, then the ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that ‎business is shown to be poor managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that American ‎Airlines Group Inc. has a Return on Investment (ROI) of 10.30%. When profits exceed costs, then the ‎ROI percentage will be positive, and analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, if ‎the percentage index is negative, then the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 3.50%, and ‎‎5.88% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.88, with the beta ‎factor poised at 1.83. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ‎AAL) dropped by -$0.41 during Monday’s regular trading session to climb to $16.10. The company had a ‎daily trading volume of 86.62 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about ‎‎75.67M shares.

