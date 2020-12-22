Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) stock Increased 28.33% in Most Recent Session‎

Barclays rated the Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO) stock “an Overweight” and gave the ‎company’s common stock a price target of $46. Barclays’s estimates were contained in a research note ‎released on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such ‎reports regarding the AGIO shares. According to Barclays, the stock is “an Equal weight,” and set its ‎price target at $50. Barclays published their figures in a research note released to investors on ‎Wednesday, March 04, 2020. Other experts at Cantor Fitzgerald have the stock’s price target at $64 ‎price; with their rating of the stock is “an Overweight.” These scores were published in a research note ‎the firm released on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.

‎

Wall Street analysts tracking the Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO) stock on daily basis. Out ‎of 13 analysts, 12 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 1 ‎recommended that AGIO is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number ‎recommended SELL. If we look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average ‎analyst rating of 1.90.‎

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a market valuation of $2.97 billion and last released its earnings reports ‎on 11/05/2020, for the quarterly period ended on Sep 2020. The company’s revenue for the quarter ‎stood at $34.71 billion. AGIO Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as -$1.43 for the ‎quarter, which miss consensus estimates by analysts of -$1.38 by -$0.05, surprisingly -3.60% lower.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO) share prices have increased by 24.80% over the past ‎week, but are up 16.45% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price ‎has gone over -17.83% over the last 6 months but is down -10.74% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Agios ‎Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO) shares are trading at a price close to -14.73% lower than its 90-‎day high. On the other hand, the stock is +31.26% away from its low in the 90-day period. More ‎broadly, AGIO’s current price is -24.89% away from 52-week high. The price is 53.45% above from its ‎‎52-week low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an ROE of -57.60%. An analysis will help ‎understand that the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating ‎profits. The term Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to ‎overall assets. The company under our focus has a current ROA of -37.20%. If a business manages its ‎assets well, then the ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that ‎business is shown to be poor managers of their assets.

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 5.49%, and ‎‎5.35% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 2.71, with the beta ‎factor poised at 1.77. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

‎

Shares of the Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ‎AGIO) gained by $9.41 during Monday’s regular trading session to climb to $42.62. The company had a ‎daily trading volume of 5.76 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about ‎‎765.87K shares.

‎