Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD): Got “a Buy” Rating From Majority of Analysts

Cleveland Research rated the Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) stock “a Buy”. Cleveland ‎Research’s estimates were contained in a research note released on Monday, November 16, 2020. ‎Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such reports regarding the AMD shares. According to ‎Wells Fargo, the stock is “an Overweight,” and set its price target at $100. Wells Fargo published their ‎figures in a research note released to investors on Friday, November 06, 2020. Other experts at ‎Goldman have the stock’s price target at $96 price; with their rating of the stock is “a Buy.” These ‎scores were published in a research note the firm released on Wednesday, November 04, 2020.

Wall Street analysts tracking the Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) stock on daily basis. Out ‎of 35 analysts, 18 deeming the stock a Buy and 2 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 13 ‎recommended that AMD is a HOLD, while 1 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number ‎recommended SELL. If we look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average ‎analyst rating of 2.30.‎

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. has a market valuation of $113.20 billion and last released its earnings ‎reports on 10/27/2020, for the quarterly period ended on Sep 2020. The company’s revenue for the ‎quarter stood at $2.8 billion. AMD Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as $0.41 for the ‎quarter, which beat consensus estimates by analysts of $0.36 by $0.05, surprisingly 13.90% higher.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) share prices have decreased by -1.64% over the ‎past week, but are up 19.99% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s ‎price has tanked 72.68% over the last 6 months but is up 103.29% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Advanced ‎Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares are trading at a price close to -4.85% lower than its 90-day ‎high. On the other hand, the stock is +26.40% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, ‎AMD’s current price is -4.85% away from 52-week high. The price is 153.69% above from its 52-week ‎low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that Advanced Micro Devices Inc. has an ROE of 27.00%. An analysis will help ‎understand that the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating ‎profits. The term Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to ‎overall assets. The company under our focus has a current ROA of 13.80%. If a business manages its ‎assets well, then the ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that ‎business is shown to be poor managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that Advanced ‎Micro Devices Inc. has a Return on Investment (ROI) of 12.40%. When profits exceed costs, then the ‎ROI percentage will be positive, and analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, if ‎the percentage index is negative, then the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.‎

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 3.06%, and ‎‎3.42% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 3.11, with the beta ‎factor poised at 2.31. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

Shares of the Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ‎AMD) dropped by -$2.69 during Monday’s regular trading session to climb to $93.23. The company had ‎a daily trading volume of 46.91 million shares, lower than its average intra-day trading volumes of ‎about 48.83M shares.

‎