‎Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (SNCA): Market Capitalization Reached at $13.79 Million‎

‎

Seneca Biopharma Inc. has a market valuation of $13.79 million and last released its earnings reports on ‎‎11/10/2020, for the quarterly period ended on 6/29/2017. The company’s revenue for the quarter ‎stood at $2.5 million. SNCA Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as -$7.2 for the quarter, ‎which beat consensus estimates by analysts of -$14.6 by $7.4, surprisingly 50.70% higher.‎

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of ‎the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the ‎market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to ‎doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price ‎performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-‎term. Seneca Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCA) share prices have increased by 0.78% over the past ‎week, but are up 34.43% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price ‎has gone over -6.54% over the last 6 months but is down -20.70% in year-to-date trading.‎

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Seneca ‎Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCA) shares are trading at a price close to -40.97% lower than its 90-day ‎high. On the other hand, the stock is +56.99% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, ‎SNCA’s current price is -80.80% away from 52-week high. The price is 57.02% above from its 52-week ‎low.‎

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the ‎company, then note that Seneca Biopharma Inc. has an ROE of -122.20%. An analysis will help ‎understand that the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating ‎profits. The term Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to ‎overall assets. The company under our focus has a current ROA of -110.60%. If a business manages its ‎assets well, then the ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that ‎business is shown to be poor managers of their assets.

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 18.66%, and ‎‎10.92% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.10, with the beta ‎factor poised at 1.81. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to ‎plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, ‎then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that ‎particular moment is low.‎

‎

Shares of the Seneca Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCA) ‎dropped by -$0.15 during Monday’s regular trading session to climb to $0.79. The company had a daily ‎trading volume of 2.86 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 1.45M ‎shares.

‎