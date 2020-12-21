Home Industry

Majority of Analysts Sets eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN) stock as "a Buy"

By Samuel Moore
Rodman & Renshaw rated the eMagin Corporation (AMEX: EMAN) stock “a Buy” and gave the company’s common stock a price target of $4. Rodman & Renshaw’s estimates were contained in a research note released on Friday, June 23, 2017. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such reports regarding the EMAN shares. According to H.C. Wainwright, the stock is “a Buy,” and set its price target at $3. H.C. Wainwright published their figures in a research note released to investors on Tuesday, December 16, 2014. These scores were published in a research note the firm released on Thursday, May 30, 2013.

Wall Street analysts tracking the eMagin Corporation (AMEX: EMAN) stock on daily basis. Out of 1 analysts, 1 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 0 recommended that EMAN is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL. If we look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 2.00.

eMagin Corporation has a market valuation of $79.60 million and last released its earnings reports on 11/12/2020, for the quarterly period ended on Sep 2020. The company’s revenue for the quarter stood at $7.31 billion. EMAN Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as -$0.06 for the quarter, which miss consensus estimates by analysts of -$0.02 by -$0.04, surprisingly -200.00% lower.

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-term. eMagin Corporation (AMEX: EMAN) share prices have increased by 11.97% over the past week, but are up 6.50% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has tanked 52.79% over the last 6 months but is up 281.04% in year-to-date trading.

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded eMagin Corporation (AMEX: EMAN) shares are trading at a price close to -15.48% lower than its 90-day high. On the other hand, the stock is +24.76% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, EMAN’s current price is -31.05% away from 52-week high. The price is 835.71% above from its 52-week low.

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the company, then note that eMagin Corporation has an ROE of -43.80%. An analysis will help understand that the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating profits. The term Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to overall assets. The company under our focus has a current ROA of -24.80%. If a business manages its assets well, then the ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that business is shown to be poor managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that eMagin Corporation has a Return on Investment (ROI) of -27.00%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI percentage will be positive, and analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, if the percentage index is negative, then the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 6.93%, and 5.13% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.07, with the beta factor poised at 1.74. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low.

Shares of the eMagin Corporation (AMEX: EMAN) gained by $0.13 during Friday’s regular trading session to climb to $1.31. The company had a daily trading volume of 2.62 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 738.61K shares.

Samuel Moore
Samuel Moore is a looked for after product and fates dealer, a choices master and expert. Samuel went through about 35 years on Wall Street, including two decades on the exchanging work area of different firms. “I have a huge Rolodex of data in my mind… such a large number of bull and bear markets. When something occurs, I don’t need to think. I simply respond. History tends to rehash itself again and again.”
