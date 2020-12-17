Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR): Subtracted -32.68% to its Price in Previous 6-Moths

Wall Street analysts tracking the Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) stock on daily basis. Out of 3 analysts, 0 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 2 recommended that BORR is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the 1 recommended SELL. If we look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 3.00.

Borr Drilling Limited has a market valuation of $225.42 million and last released its earnings reports on 11/30/2020, for the quarterly period ended on Sep 2020. The company’s revenue for the quarter stood at $540.69 billion. BORR Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as -$0.39 for the quarter, which miss consensus estimates by analysts of -$0.32 by -$0.07, surprisingly -21.90% lower.

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-term. Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) share prices have increased by 1.98% over the past week, but are up 29.40% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has gone over -32.68% over the last 6 months but is down -88.62% in year-to-date trading.

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) shares are trading at a price close to -18.90% lower than its 90-day high. On the other hand, the stock is +178.38% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, BORR’s current price is -88.71% away from 52-week high. The price is 324.57% above from its 52-week low.

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 14.69%, and 15.03% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.14. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low.

Shares of the Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) dropped by -$0.07 during Wednesday’s regular trading session to climb to $1.03. The company had a daily trading volume of 3.44 million shares, lower than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 4.24M shares.

