Stocks Of Vaccine Maker Firms Closed In Different Directions On Monday

On Monday stocks of several vaccine makers remained buoying in different direction. Pfizer Inc (PFE) was down -4.6% to $39.12 and BioNTech SE (BNTX) -14.95% to $108.27 are subject to profit-taking. As a result, the FDA has obtained emergency approval from both firms for their anti-Covid vaccine. Moderna Inc (MRNA) was down -1.19 to $155.07 and is next on the list, with vaccine approval by the FDA anticipated this week. The group also announced that an option to buy an additional 100 million doses had been exercised by the U.S. government, with the new order to be issued in the second quarter of 2021. There are also opportunities for the U.S. government to buy an estimated 300 million doses.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) was down -0.4 percent to $59.84. A study by researchers in Britain concludes that Gilead’s Remdesivir is extremely effective against Covid-19.

CureVac N.V. (CVAC) was up 2.52 percent to $121.06. The company has announced that the final stage of testing of its anti-Covid vaccine has begun. In its Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, which will include 35,000 participants, the German company has employed the first participant.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) down -7.81% to $50.03 while Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., (ALXN) was up 29.20% to $156.31. AstraZeneca has purchased the U.S. biotech firm Alexion for $39 billion in cash and stock transaction. Alexion specializes in rare disease therapy and immunology. Based on the last stock value, the deal price at $175 per share represents a 45 percent premium to Friday’s level. The Financial Times states, however, that if the premium isn’t enough for them, Alexion’s shareholders, including activist Elliott, could still rein in the offer. This will, in any event, be the most important deal since AstraZeneca was formed in 1999.

Pluralsight Inc (PS) was up 6.38 percent to $20.19. In a cash deal valuing the learning software developer at approximately $ 3.5 billion, Vista Equity announced the acquisition of Pluralsight.