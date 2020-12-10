Stocks Of Gamestop (GME), FirEye (FEYE), Facebook (FB), Mastercard (MA) Fell On Wednesday

Gamestop Corp. (GME) plummeted by 19.36% to $13.66 in Wednesday trading. Due to store closures and heavy competition on the internet, the video game retailer was under pressure in pre-session after the announcement of lower-than-expected quarterly sales. Compared with a loss of $83.4 million or -$1.02 per share a year earlier, the company announced net losses of $18.8 million, or 29 cents per share. The loss per share on adjustment basis was 53 cents against 85 cents by consensus. On a like-for-like basis, sales plummeted 30 percent to $1 billion, down 24.6 percent. “We expect, for the first time in many quarters, the fourth quarter to be marked by year-over-year sales growth and positive profitability,” CEO George Sherman said.

FireEye Inc (FEYE) also fell 13.08% to $13.49 in the session. The victim of a computer hack, perhaps at the initiative of a foreign power, has been one of the major players in the cybersecurity industry in the United States. Several instruments used to test the security of its clients have been stolen, according to the firm. A blog post by the group notes that as part of a highly advanced hacking activity, potentially funded by a government under which new techniques were used, “Red Team tools” were stolen.

Shares of Facebook Inc (FB) fell by -1.93 percent to settle at $277.92. A complaint against Facebook was brought Wednesday by the U.S. government (via the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, the FTC) and a coalition of attorneys general from 48 U.S. states and corporations, accusing it of obstructing competition.

In a statement, the FTC said it may assert “among other things, the sale of assets, including Instagram and WhatsApp.” The plaintiffs accuse the Mark Zuckerberg-founded company of performing unlawful and anti-competitive actions that have wiped out competitors in an attempt to cement its position as the predominant social network giant.

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) plummeted -1.16 percent to close the session at $336.85. A 10 percent rise in its dividend to $0.44 per share and a new $6 billion share repurchase program were revealed by the digital payment platform.