Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) teaming up with Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) to upgrade operation and service quality

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) reported Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) has entered into a collaboration arrangement to help Niu Technologies enhance operating and service quality to provide its consumers with an optimized user experience.

NIU is dedicated to creating more comfortable and environmentally sustainable smart urban mobility vehicles for global consumers to redefine urban mobility and enhance life quality. NIU has achieved a fast growth pace since its conception. As of September 2020, via its retail outlets comprising 1,266 franchised stores in 182 cities in China and dealer networks in 46 countries.

Worldwide, NIU has delivered more than 1.4 million hybrid two-wheeled vehicles globally. Additionally, NIU also offers electric two-wheeled vehicle sharing operators in many countries with SaaS-based solutions.

Aurora Mobile will exploit its industry-leading AI-driven push technological capability, and intelligent organizational data analytics focused on deep learning to provide NIU with tailored push services. That will enable NIU to obtain more precise insights into its customers’ desires, customize user experience effectively to their exact preferences, and optimize value production for its users. Both companies are confident that the collaboration would be a success and allow mutual discovery of potential growth opportunities in the smart mobility market.

Growing the market for mobile operations, company development, and monetization by iterative technologies and product enhancements is the primary objective of Aurora Mobile. A series of services were successively introduced to help APP developers boost user experience and gain organizational insights, including push alerts, one-key authentication, instant messaging, statistics, analytics, and APP traffic monetization. Aurora introduced “JPush,” the first integrated push notification solution in the market, “JG Alliance,” an APP traffic monetization service, and the “One-stop Developer Service Platform that allows operating quality to be enhanced by mobile APP developers.

Aurora Mobile has shipped application development kits to over 1.65 million APPs as of September 2020. Aurora Mobile recently signed landmark agreements with a range of leading banking, insurance, weather, internet tools, gaming, fresh food e-commerce, and online education platforms.