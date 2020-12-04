Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR): Got “an Underweight” Rating From Majority of Analysts

Morgan Stanley rated the Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) stock “an Underweight” and gave the company’s common stock a price target of $17. Morgan Stanley’s estimates were contained in a research note released on Wednesday, December 02, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such reports regarding the PLTR shares. According to Morgan Stanley, the stock is “an Equal-weight,” and set its price target at $15. Morgan Stanley published their figures in a research note released to investors on Friday, November 13, 2020. Other experts at RBC Capital Mkts have the stock’s price target at $11 price; with their rating of the stock is “a Sector perform.” These scores were published in a research note the firm released on Monday, October 26, 2020.

Wall Street analysts tracking the Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) stock on daily basis. Out of 7 analysts, 1 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 4 recommended that PLTR is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the 2 recommended SELL. If we look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 2.70.

Palantir Technologies Inc. has a market valuation of $43.97 billion and last released its earnings reports on 11/12/2020, for the quarterly period ended on Sep 2020. The company’s revenue for the quarter stood at $289.37 billion. PLTR Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as $0.09 for the recent quarter, which beat consensus estimates by analysts of $0.02 by $0.07, surprisingly 350.00% higher.

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-term. Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) share prices have decreased by -17.28% over the past week. Going further back, the stock’s price up 152.95% in year-to-date trading.

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) shares are trading at a price close to -28.27% lower than its 90-day high. On the other hand, the stock is +170.00% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, PLTR’s current price is -28.27% away from 52-week high. The price is 170.00% above from its 52-week low.

A look at another ratio shows that Palantir Technologies Inc. has a Return on Investment (ROI) of 37.20%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI percentage will be positive, and analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, if the percentage index is negative, then the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 17.61%, and 14.30% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 2.88. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low.

Shares of the Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) gained by $1.52 during Thursday’s regular trading session to climb to $24.03. The company had a daily trading volume of 85.18 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 65.20M shares.

