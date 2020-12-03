Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) LTL Freight awarded “National LTL Carrier of the Year” by JohnsonControls

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) has revealed in a statement that JohnsonControls have awarded Saia LTL Freight, based on a range of key performance parameters such as a claims ratio, costs savings, sustainability, and more as “National LTL Carrier of the Year.”

“We are very grateful to be recognized by Johnson Controls with this award,” said Ray Ramu, Executive Vice President. Although this honor demonstrates reliable support we offer every day to all our clients. Our workers have worked harder than ever this year to resolve many obstacles to ensure that we fulfill our customers’ supply chain expectations.

Johnson Controls is a market pioneer, delivering the world’s biggest range of construction goods, innovations, applications, and services designed to improve people’s living, working, learning, and playing environments.

Due to outstanding service in exceedingly competitive market environments, Johnson Controls endorsed Saia’s ‘Global LTL Carrier of the Year’ award. Saia flourished on all the critical KPIs, took on new enterprise with poise, and came to the table with a continuous innovation idea, said Daniel Briers, Johnson Controls, logistics procurement, LTL category manager. Without the encouragement and success of our freight companies, JCI can’t survive. In 2020, Saia was an exceptional carrier.

“In the behavior of all our employees at every terminal and office, the commitment to quality is evident,” Ramu said. “This honor validates our commitment to delivering the consistent, superior service that our clients have learned to expect.”