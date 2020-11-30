Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS): Market Capitalization Reached at $21.02 billion

Wall Street analysts tracking the Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) stock on daily basis. Out of 16 analysts, 7 deeming the stock a Buy and 2 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 7 recommended that VTRS is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL. If we look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 2.20.

Viatris Inc. has a market valuation of $21.02 billion. VTRS Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as $1.31 for the quarter, which beat consensus estimates by analysts of $1.16 by $0.15, surprisingly 12.90% higher.

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-term. Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) share prices have decreased by -5.85% over the past week, but are up 5.05% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has gone over -3.23% over the last 6 months but is down -15.17% in year-to-date trading.

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 4.93%, and 5.58% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.86, with the beta factor poised at 1.50. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low.

Shares of the Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) dropped by -$0.02 during Friday’s regular trading session to climb to $17.05. The company had a daily trading volume of 11.02 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 9.23M shares.

