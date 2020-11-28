Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) stock won “a Buy” Rating

Truist rated the Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) stock “a Buy” and gave the company’s common stock a price target of $350. Truist’s estimates were contained in a research note released on Monday, October 12, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such reports regarding the SNOW shares. According to Stifel, the stock is “a Hold,” and set its price target at $250. Stifel published their figures in a research note released to investors on Monday, October 12, 2020. Other experts at Piper Sandler have the stock’s price target at $264 price; with their rating of the stock is “an Overweight.” These scores were published in a research note the firm released on Monday, October 12, 2020.

Wall Street analysts tracking the Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) stock on daily basis. Out of 23 analysts, 10 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 11 recommended that SNOW is a HOLD, while 1 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL. If we look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 2.60.

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-term. Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) share prices have increased by 24.54% over the past week. Going further back, the stock’s price is up 29.48% in year-to-date trading.

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) shares are trading at a price close to -1.74% lower than its 90-day high. On the other hand, the stock is +57.66% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, SNOW’s current price is 3.07% away from 52-week high. The price is 57.66% above from its 52-week low.

A look at another ratio shows that Snowflake Inc. has a Return on Investment (ROI) of 65.90%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI percentage will be positive, and analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, if the percentage index is negative, then the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 6.99%, and 5.95% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 18.33. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low.

Shares of the Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) gained by $25.77 during Friday’s regular trading session to climb to $328.79. The company had a daily trading volume of 3.29 million shares, lower than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 3.51M shares.