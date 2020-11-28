Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) initiated on William Blair Rating?

William Blair rated the JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) stock “a Mkt perform”. William Blair’s estimates were contained in a research note released on Monday, October 12, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such reports regarding the FROG shares. According to Stifel, the stock is “a Hold,” and set its price target at $75. Stifel published their figures in a research note released to investors on Monday, October 12, 2020. Other experts at Piper Sandler have the stock’s price target at $76 price; with their rating of the stock is “a Neutral.” These scores were published in a research note the firm released on Monday, October 12, 2020.

Wall Street analysts tracking the JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) stock on daily basis. Out of 10 analysts, 4 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 5 recommended that FROG is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the 1 recommended SELL. If we look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 2.60.

JFrog Ltd. has a market valuation of $6.42 billion and last released its earnings reports on 11/04/2020, for the quarterly period ended on Sep 2020. The company’s revenue for the quarter stood at $38.89 billion. This return was more than -$38.84 billion from expected analysts’ estimates of $41.5M, which was -93601.2% higher. FROG Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as $0.05 for the quarter, which beat consensus estimates by analysts of $0 by $0.05.

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-term. JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) share prices have increased by 11.67% over the past week. Going further back, the stock’s price is up 7.07% in year-to-date trading.

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) shares are trading at a price close to -27.13% lower than its 90-day high. On the other hand, the stock is +21.40% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, FROG’s current price is -27.13% away from 52-week high. The price is 21.40% above from its 52-week low.

A look at another ratio shows that JFrog Ltd. has a Return on Investment (ROI) of 25.60%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI percentage will be positive, and analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, if the percentage index is negative, then the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 7.91%, and 6.60% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 4.98. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low.

Shares of the JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) gained by $2.68 during Friday’s regular trading session to climb to $69.37. The company had a daily trading volume of 3.16 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 1.66M shares.