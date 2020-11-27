Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock Take Off 168.69% in Year-to-Date Trading

Wall Street analysts tracking the Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) stock on daily basis. Out of 1 analysts, 1 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 0 recommended that UONE is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL.

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-term. Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) share prices have increased by 8.38% over the past week, but are up 29.29% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has tanked 314.50% over the last 6 months but is up 168.69% in year-to-date trading.

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) shares are trading at a price close to -30.38% lower than its 90-day high. On the other hand, the stock is +68.11% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, UONE’s current price is -89.97% away from 52-week high. The price is 472.42% above from its 52-week low.

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 6.74%, and 8.61% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.42. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low.

Shares of the Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) gained by $0.29 during Wednesday’s regular trading session to climb to $5.43. The company had a daily trading volume of 1.27 million shares, lower than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 2.35M shares.