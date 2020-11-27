Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Improved 2477.89% from start of this Year

H.C. Wainwright rated the Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) stock “a Buy” and gave the company’s common stock a price target of $290. H.C. Wainwright’s estimates were contained in a research note released on Thursday, August 06, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such reports regarding the NVAX shares. According to JP Morgan, the stock is “an Overweight,” and set its price target at $275. JP Morgan published their figures in a research note released to investors on Wednesday, August 05, 2020. Other experts at Ladenburg Thalmann have the stock’s price target at $105 price; with their rating of the stock is “a Sell.” These scores were published in a research note the firm released on Wednesday, August 05, 2020.

Wall Street analysts tracking the Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) stock on daily basis. Out of 5 analysts, 4 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 0 recommended that NVAX is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the 1 recommended SELL. If we look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 2.60.

Novavax Inc. has a market valuation of $6.52 billion and last released its earnings reports on 11/09/2020, for the quarterly period ended on Sep 2020. The company’s revenue for the quarter stood at $157.02 billion. This return was more than $156.67 billion from expected analysts’ estimates of $354.09M, which was 44245.79% higher. NVAX Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as -$3.21 for the quarter, which miss consensus estimates by analysts of $1.73 by -$4.94, surprisingly -285.50% lower.

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-term. Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) share prices have increased by 14.11% over the past week, but are down -4.42% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has tanked 122.85% over the last 6 months but is up 2477.89% in year-to-date trading.

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares are trading at a price close to -18.92% lower than its 90-day high. On the other hand, the stock is +33.96% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, NVAX’s current price is -45.83% away from 52-week high. The price is 2709.57% above from its 52-week low.

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 7.74%, and 8.52% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 7.78, with the beta factor poised at 1.54. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low.

Shares of the Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) gained by $7.27 during Wednesday’s regular trading session to climb to $102.60. The company had a daily trading volume of 3.77 million shares, lower than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 4.28M shares.