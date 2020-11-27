MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO): Got “a Buy” Rating From Majority of Analysts

Goldman rated the MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) stock “a Buy” and gave the company’s common stock a price target of $25.20. Goldman’s estimates were contained in a research note released on Monday, November 09, 2020.

Wall Street analysts tracking the MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) stock on daily basis. Out of 2 analysts, 1 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 1 recommended that MNSO is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL.

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-term. MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) share prices have increased by 0.25% over the past week but is down -4.21% in year-to-date trading.

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) shares are trading at a price close to -19.68% lower than its 90-day high. On the other hand, the stock is +11.23% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, MNSO’s current price is -19.68% away from 52-week high. The price is 11.23% above from its 52-week low.

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 6.16%, and 5.87% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 1.32. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low.

Shares of the MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) gained by $1.98 during Wednesday’s regular trading session to climb to $20.00. The company had a daily trading volume of 1.65 million shares, lower than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 2.08M shares.