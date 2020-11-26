FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) stock downgraded By Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo rated the FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) stock “an Underweight” and gave the company’s common stock a price target of $15.50. Wells Fargo’s estimates were contained in a research note released on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such reports regarding the FSK shares. According to Truist, the stock is “a Hold,” and set its price target at $16. Truist published their figures in a research note released to investors on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. These scores were published in a research note the firm released on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.

Wall Street analysts tracking the FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) stock on daily basis. Out of 8 analysts, 2 deeming the stock a Buy and 1 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 4 recommended that FSK is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the 1 recommended SELL. If we look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 2.70.

FS KKR Capital Corp. has a market valuation of $2.27 billion and last released its earnings reports on 11/09/2020, for the quarterly period ended on Sep 2020. The company’s revenue for the quarter stood at -$60.0 billion. This return was less than -$60.15 billion from expected analysts’ estimates of $150.19M, which was 40049.4% lower. FSK Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as $0.63 for the quarter, which beat consensus estimates by analysts of $0.61 by $0.02, surprisingly 3.30% higher.

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-term. FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) share prices have increased by 9.37% over the past week, but are up 14.64% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has tanked 23.45% over the last 6 months but is down -25.29% in year-to-date trading.

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) shares are trading at a price close to -0.65% lower than its 90-day high. On the other hand, the stock is +28.83% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, FSK’s current price is -28.21% away from 52-week high. The price is 141.05% above from its 52-week low.

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 3.53%, and 3.27% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.56. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low.

Shares of the FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) gained by $0.77 during Wednesday’s regular trading session to climb to $18.32. The company had a daily trading volume of 1.02 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 548.31K shares.