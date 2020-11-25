Twitter (TWTR) Aligning Itself With Consumer Needs, Launching New Features To Engage Them More

Twitter Inc. (TWTR) revealed a few months ago the appearance of new options that can promote user engagement. But these functionalities are just now beginning to appear on the platform.

Twitter has 187 million monetized active users per day according to third-quarter reports. Not all of them however are themselves involved in their profiles. Twitter is not only interested in its users consuming the material of other people, but also creating their own. It is expected that new features will assist with this.

The company launched the Fleets feed for all users-messages published in it will vanish in 24 hours. Twitter hopes this will make users more daring, posting their own opinions frequently knowing that the tweet won’t last more than a day.

Space audio chat is another functionality that will soon appear on the Twitter website. It helps users to have audio conversations with other users in addition to entering into chats. The company will start limited research on Spaces before end of the year. This means this option will be open to all Twitter users in a couple of months.

To maximize monetization, Twitter continues to follow a marketing strategy. In the overall revenue structure, the social network aims to reduce the share of ads, as this item currently accounts for about 80 percent of revenue. This makes Twitter vulnerable to advertisers and dependent on them. The social network platform is also interested in new revenue streams, one of which could be the implementation of a paid subscription to such services.

For many years, Twitter has been discussing such an idea, and it is likely that these services will appear in the coming quarters. As users in general are already prepared to subscribe to content (streaming video and audio providers have been working on this premise for a long time), it is unlikely that Twitter subscribers will be strongly opposed to the initiative.

Twitter Inc. (TWTR) stock was worth $45.23 at close of the trading session on Tuesday.