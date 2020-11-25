LOMA Stock: Analysts Recommended to “an Equal-weight”

Morgan Stanley rated the Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: LOMA) stock “an Equal-weight” and gave the company’s common stock a price target of $6. Morgan Stanley’s estimates were contained in a research note released on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such reports regarding the LOMA shares. According to BofA/Merrill, the stock is “a Neutral”. BofA/Merrill published their figures in a research note released to investors on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. These scores were published in a research note the firm released on Wednesday, November 27, 2019.

Wall Street analysts tracking the Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: LOMA) stock on daily basis. Out of 6 analysts, 3 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 3 recommended that LOMA is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL. If we look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 2.60.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima has a market valuation of $691.36 million and last released its earnings reports on 11/10/2020, for the quarterly period ended on Sep 2020. The company’s revenue for the quarter stood at $10.76 billion. This return was more than $10.61 billion from expected analysts’ estimates of $144.88M, which was 98.65% higher. LOMA Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as $0.24 for the quarter, which beat consensus estimates by analysts of $0.09 by $0.15, surprisingly 166.70% higher.

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-term. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: LOMA) share prices have increased by 8.82% over the past week, but are up 22.11% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has tanked 24.20% over the last 6 months but is down -25.83% in year-to-date trading.

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: LOMA) shares are trading at a price close to -1.69% lower than its 90-day high. On the other hand, the stock is +56.76% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, LOMA’s current price is -30.70% away from 52-week high. The price is 92.69% above from its 52-week low.

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 6.19%, and 6.40% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.30. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low.

Shares of the Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: LOMA) gained by $0.62 during Tuesday’s regular trading session to climb to $5.80. The company had a daily trading volume of 3.2 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 323.76K shares.