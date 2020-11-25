Dollar Tree (DLTR), Medtronic (MDT) J.M. Smucker (SJM), Tiffany (TIF) Among Gainers On Tuesday

Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) jumped +14 percent on Tuesday. The American discount retailer reported a diluted EPS rise by 29 percent to $1.39 for its third quarter, with sales up 7.5 percent to $6.18 billion. Operation increased by 5.1 percent, including 6.4 percent for Family Dollar and 4 percent for Dollar Tree, on a comparable basis.

Medtronic Inc (MDT) rose +2.78 percent on Tuesday. The medical devices firm reported sales of $7.6 billion for its fiscal second quarter, down 0.8 percent on a consolidated basis and 1.5 percent on an organic basis. The GAAP diluted EPS was 36 cents and the adjusted earnings per share were $1.02. There was $1.38 billion in after adjustments earnings.

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) rose +1.5 percent on Tuesday as the U.S. confectionery and coffee giant known in particular for its brand Folgers, surpassed estimates for the closed quarter and increased its financial forecasts. The company made a net profit of $231 million, $2.02 per share compared to $211 million a year earlier. Adjusted EPS stood at $2.39 vs. $2.23 consensus. Sales rose 4% to $2.03 billion. The group is now betting on income growth of 1 to 2 percent for fiscal 2021, for an adjusted EPS ranging from $8.55 to $8.85.

Tiffany & Co (TIF) remained stable with slight rise of 0.02% on Tuesday. The New York-based jeweler that is likely to get closer to LVMH, in its third quarter, much exceeded expectations, boosted by a very large 70 percent expansion in mainland China. The jeweler made a quarterly net profit of $119 million, or 98 cents per share versus a year ago profit of $78 million in the same quarter. Adjusted per share quarterly earnings was $1.11, which is well above the 66 cents per share, according to FactSet consensus. Revenue declined from a consensus of $973 million to $1.01 billion by just 1 percent. Results have also been supported by e-commerce segment.