TD Securities Affirms “a Buy” Ranking to First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) stock

TD Securities rated the First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) stock “a Buy”. TD Securities’s estimates were contained in a research note released on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such reports regarding the AG shares. According to TD Securities, the stock is “a Hold,”. TD Securities published their figures in a research note released to investors on Friday, July 24, 2020. Other experts at B. Riley FBR have the stock’s price target at $6 price; with their rating of the stock is “a Neutral.” These scores were published in a research note the firm released on Friday, March 01, 2019.

Wall Street analysts tracking the First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) stock on daily basis. Out of 6 analysts, 2 deeming the stock a Buy and 1 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 3 recommended that AG is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL. If we look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 2.30.

First Majestic Silver Corp. has a market valuation of $2.14 billion and last released its earnings reports on 11/05/2020, for the quarterly period ended on Mar 2018. The company’s revenue for the quarter stood at $167.74 billion. AG Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as $0.02 for the quarter, which beat consensus estimates by analysts of $0.02 by $0, surprisingly 0.00% lower.

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-term. First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) share prices have decreased by -11.26% over the past week, but are down -14.47% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has tanked 2.32% over the last 6 months but is down -20.96% in year-to-date trading.

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) shares are trading at a price close to -24.30% lower than its 90-day high. On the other hand, the stock is +3.86% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, AG’s current price is -33.49% away from 52-week high. The price is 132.37% above from its 52-week low.

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 4.04%, and 4.86% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.53. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low.

Shares of the First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) dropped by -$0.58 during Monday’s regular trading session to climb to $9.69. The company had a daily trading volume of 7.0 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 5.84M shares.