Stocks of Tesla (TSLA), Blackstone (BX), Boeing (BA), Delta Air (DAL) And Altice USA (ATUS) Surged

Tesla Inc (TSLA) was up 6.5% on Monday. Wedbush raises its target price from $500 to $560. By 2025, the analysts firm predicts that sales of electric vehicles will account for up to 10 percent of overall global sales, more than a three-fold share. This should be taken advantage of by the Californian firm headed by Elon Musk.

The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) increased by 0.78 percent on Monday. As Reuters reports, the investment company plans to raise approximately 5 billion for its second private investment fund in Asia.

The Boeing Company (BA) rose by 5.9 percent. It is announced that the European Aviation Safety Agency is on the verge of allowing the 737 MAX to resume flights as early as January, following a similar decision by our authorities. The director of THE AESA himself made it clear.

Delta Airlines Inc (DAL) surged 4.4 percent. In an interview yesterday with the Financial Times, the CEO of the American airline talked about the prospect of purchasing the 737 MAX.

Altice USA Inc (ATUS) rose 8.5 percent up on Monday as the stock greeted the news on Wall Street on the day with a sharp increase of $2.5 as the company announced launch of a share repurchase bid of $2.5 billion.

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) dropped -0.5 percent on Monday. A lawsuit against Google demanding the postponement of its new ‘Privacy Sandbox’ authentication technology has been received by the UK competition authorities.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) fell -3.2% on Monday even after posting of an income that met market expectations, but a margin of that was significantly short. The record company posted a balanced profit of $1 million for the fiscal fourth quarter, up from $91 million a year ago. However, with an increased contribution of digital sales to 65 percent, the company achieved double-digit growth on the Internet. Total revenue rose to $1.13 billion by 0.2 percent.