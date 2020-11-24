Kohl’s (KSS) Stock Jumped Nearly 9% On Monday

U.S. retailer Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) recently released third-quarter results that were higher than anticipated. The company posted steady revenue and improved earnings with an intention of resuming dividend payments.

Kohl’s revenue was $4 billion in the third quarter, marginally above Wall Street estimates. This resulted in $2 million in adjusted net income, or an EPS of $0.01 per share. Analysts had expected a loss of $0.43 per share. Kohl’s comparable revenues decreased 13 percent year-on-year amid consistent revenue growth in the third quarter compared to that of second quarter. The cause was the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on conventional retail businesses. Due to solid online sales, Kohl’s was able to cover some of the losses. The gross margin, however, showed great improvement.

Kohl’s halted the payment of dividends just before the start of the pandemic, while the open credit line enforced some limitations. But in the first half of 2021, the company now expects to restore these payments to investors. The exact amount is not yet clear, but $0.7 per share was the last quarterly dividend reported by Kohl’s in February 2020. Kohl’s generates $910 million a year in operating cash flow.

Kohl’s is probably looking forward, especially like many retailers this year to the pre-holiday sales season, which begins in the coming days. This year there will be special features for this season. Therefore some consumers only wish to make holiday purchases via the Internet, so as not to put theirselves at risk. Kohl’s has also been able to boost its online segment and in the coming weeks it can expect orders to expand.

News of the good quarterly report was the catalyst of KSS shares’ growth in trading on November 17 by more than 11 percent. Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) stock was worth $30.96 at close of the trading on November 23 after a rise of 8.98 percent.