Wall Street Analysts Suggested to “an Equal-weight” Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) stock

Morgan Stanley rated the Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) stock “an Equal-weight” and gave the company’s common stock a price target of $15. Morgan Stanley’s estimates were contained in a research note released on Friday, November 13, 2020. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such reports regarding the PLTR shares. According to RBC Capital Mkts, the stock is “a Sector perform,” and set its price target at $11. RBC Capital Mkts published their figures in a research note released to investors on Monday, October 26, 2020. Other experts at Morgan Stanley have the stock’s price target at $13 price; with their rating of the stock is “an Overweight.” These scores were published in a research note the firm released on Monday, October 26, 2020.

Wall Street analysts tracking the Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) stock on daily basis. Out of 7 analysts, 1 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 5 recommended that PLTR is a HOLD, while 1 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the 0 recommended SELL. If we look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 2.70.

Palantir Technologies Inc. has a market valuation of $33.06 billion and last released its earnings reports on 11/12/2020. The company’s revenue for the quarter stood at $289.37 billion. This return was more than $289.07 billion from expected analysts’ estimates of $300.31M, which was 99.9% higher.

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-term. Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) share prices have increased by 14.87% over the past week but is up 91.05% in year-to-date trading.

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) shares are trading at a price close to -7.68% lower than its 90-day high. On the other hand, the stock is +103.93% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, PLTR’s current price is -5.71% away from 52-week high. The price is 103.93% above from its 52-week low.

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 9.56%, and 9.66% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 1.31. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low.

Shares of the Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) dropped by -$0.83 during Friday’s regular trading session to climb to $18.15. The company had a daily trading volume of 71.79 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 50.82M shares.