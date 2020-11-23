StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON): Got “a Neutral” Rating From Majority of Analysts

B. Riley FBR Inc. rated the StoneMor Inc. (NYSE: STON) stock “a Neutral” and gave the company’s common stock a price target of $7. B. Riley FBR Inc.’s estimates were contained in a research note released on Tuesday, January 30, 2018. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such reports regarding the STON shares. According to Raymond James, the stock is “a Mkt perform,”. Raymond James published their figures in a research note released to investors on Monday, July 17, 2017. These scores were published in a research note the firm released on Thursday, November 10, 2016.

Wall Street analysts tracking the StoneMor Inc. (NYSE: STON) stock on daily basis. Out of 1 analysts, 0 deeming the stock a Buy and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 1 recommended that STON is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the same number recommended SELL.

StoneMor Inc. has a market valuation of $120.19 million and last released its earnings reports on 11/12/2020, for the quarterly period ended on Mar 2018. The company’s revenue for the quarter stood at $73.15 billion. This return was more than $73.07 billion from expected analysts’ estimates of $85.58M, which was 99.88% higher. STON Company also reported its earnings per share (EPS) as -$0.28 for the quarter, which miss consensus estimates by analysts of -$0.08 by -$0.2, surprisingly -250.00% lower.

The stock market has more often than not ended up being extremely baffling, catching even some of the more experienced traders by surprise. It happens that even when results are as projected, the market sometimes just takes a sudden turn towards the opposite direction. Often such events lead to doubt and much speculation. At such time, it may pay to keep tabs on a stock’s historical price performance. Useful also would be knowledge of the stock’s trends, both the short term and long-term. StoneMor Inc. (NYSE: STON) share prices have increased by 32.60% over the past week, but are up 51.17% over prices posted in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has tanked 74.27% over the last 6 months but is down -18.62% in year-to-date trading.

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded StoneMor Inc. (NYSE: STON) shares are trading at a price close to -5.60% lower than its 90-day high. On the other hand, the stock is +68.57% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, STON’s current price is -29.59% away from 52-week high. The price is 156.80% above from its 52-week low.

A look at another ratio shows that StoneMor Inc. has a Return on Investment (ROI) of -13.20%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI percentage will be positive, and analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, if the percentage index is negative, then the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 11.49%, and 7.77% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.08, with the beta factor poised at 0.34. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low.

Shares of the StoneMor Inc. (NYSE: STON) gained by $0.16 during Friday’s regular trading session to climb to $1.18. The company had a daily trading volume of 10.66 million shares, higher than its average intra-day trading volumes of about 330.12K shares.