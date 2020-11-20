Vaccine Coming Up In 2021, But Death Toll Has Been Rising In The United States

Despite the confirmation of the very high efficacy of Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccine candidates in recent days, investors know that the economy is likely to struggle in the coming months until a vaccination program is introduced. This will probably not be feasible until spring 2021 on a wide scale, although the laboratories plan to launch the first vaccines as early as the end of this year.

The challenging transition between Donald Trump and Joe Biden (who will assume office on January 20, 2021) may also delay the vaccination campaign’s organization, which needs a high degree of cooperation between many private and public actors.

The AstraZeneca laboratory gave promising indications on Phase 2 of its clinical trial on Thursday, but has not yet taken data of the new Phase 3, citing details ‘before Christmas’ arriving. The British firm, however, reported an “encouraging immune response” in the elderly from its vaccine candidate, with no noticeable side effects during Phase 2.

In the United States, where the symbolic threshold of 250,000 deaths has been passed since Wednesday for a total of more than 11.5 million confirmed cases, although most European countries have introduced new restrictive measures including lockdowns for several weeks in the face of the second wave of coronavirus, the pandemic is also taking on worrisome proportions.

According to the COVID Monitoring Project statistics, which relate to the survey, the number of hospitalizations hit record highs in the United States on Wednesday, their ninth record in a row. Over one week the number of new regular Covid-19 cases has now averaged more than 162,000, up 77 percent from two weeks ago.

Faced with the resurgence of the outbreak since October, more and more U.S. states, including New York, Oregon, California, Washington, Michigan, New Jersey and New Mexico, have announced new travel restrictions.