Uber Technologies (UBER) To Start Offering Advance Booking Service This Week

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) has been offering new service of booking the rides in advance as early as 30 days before the day on which ride have been required. The company is starting the service in the United States this week.

Booking a taxi within a few hours, days, or even weeks is a service that guarantees the delivery of a taxi to users at a particular time. This is critical for scheduled doctor appointments, airport trips, or other punctuality-requiring activities. Possible reservations vary from a few hours prior to the trip to 30 days prior to the scheduled taxi call.

The service will be open this week to customers of Uber Technologies in 20 cities throughout the U.S., including New York, Chicago, Houston, Seattle, Atlanta, and Philadelphia. Using Uber Black and Black SUV services, riders can make reservations. In the future, the company plans to make early booking available via its UberX, Uber XL and Uber Comfort services by the end of this year. Uber Technology has issued consumers with $50 in reimbursement in the event that the ordered car does not arrive.

California brought good news last week for Uber Technologies when the state approved the company’s exclusion from the bill, which allows for taxi drivers to be considered as permanent staff. In other terms, drivers from Uber Technology will still remain self-employed, so the company will be able to save on payments substantially.

Uber Technologies faced a sharp decrease in rides during the COVID-19 pandemic due to mass remote work and the closure of entertainment venues. Activity in the US and around the world has resumed somewhat in the summer months, but the second coronavirus wave is again reducing customer activity but Uber still stands advantageous because of its business diversification. By providing food through Uber Eats, the company can make up for the decrease in passenger traffic. Possibly, the workload of the delivery service will rise again against the backdrop of the next restrictions for restaurants.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) was up 2.61 percent in Friday trading, concluded the weekend at $47.61.