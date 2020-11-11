World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Stock In Hopes Of Returning To Healthy Growth

Since the beginning of the year, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) has fallen in price. However, on the back of a better-than-expected quarterly report, shares grew marginally last week by 5.27 percent. WWE’s stock was worth $40.53 at close of the market on November 10.

World Wrestling Entertainment released the quarter’s findings in late October. The company’s revenue was $221.6 million, slightly shy of the $221.7 million expected by Wall Street. However, WWE exceeded earnings estimates of $0.38 per share by posting earnings of $0.56 per share. This slight rise in earnings was enough to drive the stocks of World Wrestling Entertainment up a little. In general, however, the situation remains uncertain for the company, including as a result of Covid restrictions. Management at WWE does not offer forecast for future periods due to uncertainties. Furthermore, under the authorized $500 million buyback program, the company has not yet repurchased any shares. This may be seen by some investors as a negative factor, which has also placed pressure on the stock.

Larger part of WWE’s income comes from its media division which is involves in creating and selling event content to other suppliers through the WWE subscription network and licensing content. The organization has faced problems with the decline in the number of paying subscribers in recent years. At the end of 2019, the figure plummeted to less than 1.4 million within a couple of years. This year, however, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced individuals to stay at home, the audience increased to 1.7 million people again.

Although it is unclear, WWE will be able to continue this development even after lifting of the restriction. Furthermore, when sporting events continue to “come to life” and cinemas open, wrestling broadcasts may have to contend with other entertainment. In this situation, to sustain interest in the broadcasts, World Wrestling Entertainment would possibly have to rely on its fan base.

Revenues of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) have increased due to an agreement that allows the Fox Network to air live Smackdown shows from the organization. Moreover, on more favorable terms, the organization renewed its deal with USA Networks. Thus, unpredictable factors also influence the business of World Wrestling Entertainment, but the organization has agreements with major TV networks and a wide community of loyal subscribers.