Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NSCO) revealed upbeat Earnings results despite coronavirus woes

Nesco Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE: NSCO), a leading supplier of specialized rental equipment to the end-user industries of energy, telecommunications, and rail infrastructure, today released quarterly earnings for its third quarter ended 30 September 2020.

Over the third quarter, the overall revenue amounted to $69.3 million, which reflects an improvement of $6.8 million, or 10.9 percent, as increased sales of equipment and acquisitions by the Truck Utility companies more than compensated for the negative effect of the project delays in COVID-19 which persisted in July and August.

The adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2019 was 28.0 million dollars, down 8.6% from 30.7 million dollars. The decrease in EBITDA adjusted was mainly caused by the due to COVID-19 project delays, which was offset partly by improvements in the selling of equipment, purchases of lorry supply, and cost efficiency improvements in the second and third quarters.

In the third quarter, Nesco was again impaired by the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting in late August, the company continued to notice a normal growth uptick that accelerated to September and October. From the start to the end of the year, the original equipment (OEC) rental rates risen exponentially. While OEC’s rent is not as high as last year, Nesco is trying to leverage on the predicted further recovery and development in the final markets to drive this primary indicator.

During the entire pandemic, the organization was able to keep both its business and service sites functional. During the pandemic company’s clients have also stayed safer, leading to the start of a range of previously postponed initiatives.

Nesco Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE: NSCO), reported $15.2 million in net profits, compared to a net loss in 2019 of $18.0 million. The Corporation has acknowledged the $23.7 million one-time tax benefit related to a drop in the late tax valuation allowance.